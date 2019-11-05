First iOS 13.3 beta reportedly fixes borked iPhone multitasking

Apple has just dropped the first developer beta for the iOS 13.3 operating system, with early indications suggesting the company is addressing a gigantic flaw within the previous update.

Those registered developers first to download iOS 13.3 beta 1 say it addresses the issue that effectively broke the iPhone’s multitasking feature, by shutting down apps running in the background.

Although it is yet to be confirmed by the release notes, multiple users say that when using the beta, they’re no longer experiencing the strange reloading of core apps, when switching between applications. Although it hasn’t been confirmed, the flaw was thought to be down to an issue with RAM management on a wide array of iOS 13-compatible iPhones.

iOS beta historian and iPhone 11 Pro Max user Aaron Zollo, who just updated to the new beta, reckons Apple has already put paid to the bug in this first release.

Another user, The Carny, wrote on the MacRumors forums: “Only had it installed for a few minutes so there’s plenty of time for horrors to reveal themselves, but I’ve had no Safari tab refreshes so far. With the amount of app switching I’ve just done, that simply wouldn’t have been the case on 13.2.”

For those iOS 13.2 users currently struggling with the multitasking bug, it appears help is on the way. The company will probably launch the public version of the iOS 13.3 beta in the coming days and will hopefully release the completed version of the update by the end of 2019.

Apple is yet to comment on the reported multitasking flaws, but iOS 13 has been beset by issues since its launch on September 19 this year. The company has launched a wide array of updates for the new operating system, some to add new features, but a lot to fix a massive array of bugs.

