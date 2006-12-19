First HD DVD Player Hits UK Stores

Get Toshiba's HD-E1 while it's still warm from the oven.

While I’ve already brought you news of Toshiba’s first HD DVD players from IFA now the first one has hit UK shelves.

From the start of this week the HD-E1 will be available in shops priced at a very reasonable £449 (including VAT). This is less than half the RRP of the first Blu-ray player from Samsung, the BD-P1000.



In line with my previous reports, the HD-E1 will support native playback of HD DVDs at up to 1080i as well as DVD-ROM, DVD-R, DVD-R DL and DVD-RW discs and all formats of CD. It has HDMI 1.2 connectivity, Composite, S-Video, Component and Ethernet connectivity and at just 4.1Kg and measuring 430 x 345 x 65.5mm is a lot more svelte than the BD-P1000 (but then again so it your average Sumo wrestler).



The E1’s higher end sibling the HD-XE1 (it adds HDMI1.3 and is equipped with 297MHz/12bit Video DAC outputs and RS-232C) will turn up a month later in January with an RRP of £649.



So finally the UK high definition disc war is under way. Now can we please have a winner sooner rather than later…



