First glimpse of Honor Magic V foldable phone granted

Jon Mundy

Honor has confirmed that it is indeed working on a foldable, with the first official glimpse of the Honor Magic V.

It’s been rumoured for some time now that the former Huawei sub-brand was working on its own foldable phone. Now those rumours have been proved true, after Honor took to Weibo with the following image.

The image doesn’t show much of the device, but it does grant us a glimpse at the hinge mechanism. This would seem to confirm that we’re looking at a large foldable phone in line with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 rather than the more compact Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Well, Honor wouldn’t want to tread on the toes of its former master, would it? Not with the Huawei P50 Pocket announcement just a day away.

The Google-Translated text accompanying the Weibo post says that “The one you are looking forward to is in place”, and that “Honor’s first folding flagship… will be released soon!”

Don’t expect the Honor Magic V to be the world’s first budget foldable, then. Honor has moved on from its budget brand status following the split with Huawei, and is now turning out desirable flagships like the Honor 50 and Honor 60.

And if you’re not convinced that the Honor Magic V is a larger tablet-like foldable from this teaser, consider that earlier in the year the so-called Honor Magic Fold was tipped for the second half of 2021. This device would apparently feature an 8.03-inch fold-out display and a smaller 6.45-inch outer display.

We’d put money on this Honor Magic V being that phone.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

