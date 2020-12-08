First Galaxy S21 clip teases Samsung’s most stunning phone yet

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series, by all accounts, is just around the corner and now we may have the first official look at the 2021 range of flagship smartphones.

Android Police has published what it says is a trio of official promotional teaser videos ahead of the Unpacked event, currently rumoured to take place on January 14. First up is a brief teaser of the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G in an exceptionally fetching Phantom Violet shade with a golden camera bump and trim.

The triple-lens camera shown in the teaser is believed to comprise of a 12-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor. The flash appears outside of the bump, which from this angle looks as if may be slightly less pronounced. The image also shows a centred punch hole selfie camera.

The second clip, purportedly showing the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G shows no obvious design changes, with the report claiming it will have a larger screen and better battery, but a very similar form factor.

The final teaser shown in today’s report shows the Galaxy S21 Ultra, in black, does offer some design divergence with a quad camera system. The report brings word of a 10-megapixel periscope camera with a 10x super-telephoto zoom. The 108-megapixel main sensor is reportedly retained from the S20, while there’s also a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with a 3x zoom.

If the S21 does indeed arrive on January 14, it’ll signal a much earlier arrival for the range and would likely be on sale by the end of that month. The handsets are set to be powered by the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processors, run on Android 11 and have an interface defined by Samsung’s own One UI 3 software.

