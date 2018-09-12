The world’s first commercial 5G network arrives as a home broadband service

US mobile carrier Verizon has launched the world’s first commercially-available 5G service, but it’s geared towards home internet users rather than those on-the-go.

The new Verizon 5G Home service promises average speeds of 300 megabits per second in the home setting, with max speeds of the fabled 1Gbps in some areas. The network is promising no data caps and a specialised 5G Home router. Verizon says it works on a proprietary standard, rather than any standardised 5G service.

Initially it’s only available in four locations at launch on October 1; Houston, Indianapolis, parts of Los Angeles and a little further north in Sacramento, California.

Customers can sign up from this Thursday morning with a $50 a month offer for the firm’s mobile customers. Other sign-ups will pay $70 a month, Verizon says. There’s also the choice of a free Apple TV 4K, Google Chromecast Ultra and three free months of YouTube TV streaming when the service is installed.

Those early adopters, who can sign up at FirstOn5G.com, will also be first in line for the 5G mobile devices when they become available next year.

“To be first, we encouraged others in the ecosystem to move more quickly at every step,” bragged Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg. “We appreciate the partnership of network equipment makers, device manufacturers, software developers and chip makers in reaching this critical milestone. The entire wireless industry gets to celebrate.”

