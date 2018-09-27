The first smartphone with 10GB of RAM looks like it’s on the way

As smartphones approach the critical mass, we may begin to see a little spec-based overkill in order to make devices stand out from the crowd – especially within devices emerging from the Far East.

Enter a new variant of the Oppo Find X, which will reportedly arrive toting a staggering 10GB of RAM on board. Unless another company beats the Chinese manufacturer to release, it’ll be the first phone to pack such a punch.

The device was spotted by a GizmoChina reader who spotted a TENAA listing showing the Find X with the bumper dose of ramdom access memory, and 256GB of storage.

The Oppo Find X is already a juggernaut in terms of top specs. The current version of the all-screen 6.42-inch AMOLED smartphone offers a healthy 8GB of RAM, also with 256GB of built-in storage.

It’s also powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor with a 25-megapixel pop-up front-facing camera, plus a pair of dual cameras (16- and 20-megapixel). There’s also a large 3,730mAh battery pack.

Whether it’ll be the first phone to arrive with 10GB of RAM remains to be seen. The unreleased Vivo Xplay 7 was subject to rumours of this ilk, while the ASUS ROG gaming phone was also thought to be packing 10GB of RAM.

Whether 10GB of RAM is surplus to requirements beyond a benchmarking peeing contest remains to be seen. The iPhone XS Max, for example, has just 4GB of RAM, seeming to prove the old adage ‘it’s not the size of the RAM, it’s what you do with it that counts.’

Does your smartphone require more RAM than a field of sheep? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.