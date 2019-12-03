Firefox 71 adds picture-in-picture mode – Windows 10 gets first dibs

Mozilla has released Firefox 71 with a special treat for Windows 10 users; the ability to watch videos via a new picture-in-picture mode.

The new update, which is rolling out today, will enable users to continue watching clips on YouTube and any other video site, even if they switch tabs.

Firefox users will see a blue picture-in-picture button whenever they hover their cursor over the video. Once you hit the option, the video will pop-out into its own tab and will remain atop of the window you’re using when you move to another activity.

Related: Best VPN 2019

As long as you’re still using Firefox, that window will stay on top and you’ll be able to shop, email and double the procrastination you were doing in the first place by watching the video. In that regard, it’s similar to how the feature works when you leave a video in iOS, for example.

The release brings picture-in-picture to Windows 10 initially. The macOS and Linux operating systems will receive the update mode with the release of Firefox 72 in January 2020.

In a blog post, the company wrote: “Let’s face it, we’re all guilty of multi-tasking whether it’s checking email in a meeting or online shopping and watching product videos before we press the buy button. We all have busy lives and want to get the most out of every minute. In today’s Firefox release we’re rolling out Picture-in-Picture available in all video sites.”

The company added: “Picture-in-Picture allows a video to be contained in a separate and small window, and still be viewable whether you switch from tab-to-tab or outside the Firefox browser. To see if Picture-in-Picture is available to you, hover your mouse over the video to see a small blue “Picture in Picture” option.”

Elsewhere in this release, Mozilla is making minor improvements to the Firefox Monitor and the Firefox Lockdown password manager.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …