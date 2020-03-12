The latest version of the Firefox web browser actively encourages users to install a browser extension that limits Facebook’s ability to track them across the web.

After updating to Firefox 74, users will see a prompt to install the new version of the Facebook Container add-on, which is also made by Mozilla.

The add-on is designed to guard against Facebook’s habit of aggressively tracking users across the web. “It’s okay to like Facebook,” the prompt says before continuing, “If you still kinda like Facebook, but don’t trust them then try the Facebook Container extension by Firefox and make it harder for them to track you around the web.”

Once installed, it will effectively shut Facebook inso it can not invade other pages and gobble down the data. If the site in question requires a Facebook login, or you’d like to use the Facebook Likes feature, you can add the site to the Container.

However, if you click a share to Facebook button from an external website, the link will load within the container.

Currently, according to a report from The Register, it has 1.1 million users, who’ve given it an average rank of 4.5 stars.

“Installing this extension closes your Facebook tabs, deletes your Facebook cookies, and logs you out of Facebook,” the non-profit foundation advises users. Then, when you log back into Facebook, the login will be contained to just the one tab.

Mozilla explains: “The next time you navigate to Facebook, the site will load in a new tab. The tab is coloured blue to indicate you are in the container. You can log in and use Facebook as you normally do when in the Facebook Container. If you click on a non-Facebook link or navigate to a non-Facebook website in the URL bar, these pages will load outside of the container.”

