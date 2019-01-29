Firefox 65 update finally simplifies the fight against trackers

The major web browsers are continuing to up their games when it comes to user privacy. Today, Mozilla released Firefox 65, which is designed to give users more power to restrict access to ad trackers.

Firefox 65 includes a revamped privacy interface, with simpler controls that include three options when it comes to trackers embedded within websites. The Standard, Strict and Custom options are now available, and as the names would suggest, they offer various levels of choice and severity.

For example, Mozilla describes Standard as “set it and forget it”, while Strict is designed for those who would prioritise protection, even if it meant some sites appear broken to them as a result.

The Custom mode is for those web users who are savvy enough to pick which trackers and cookies they wish to block and allow. For example, they can choose to block in private windows or all windows, while there are four choices cookie-based options.

Here’s how Mozilla describes the new options in the blog post on Tuesday:

The new settings are easy enough to access. After downloading the new version of the browser, users can click on the small ‘I’ in the address bar, hitting Content Blocking and then the gear on the right hand site.

You can see the full release notes and download Firefox 65 from the Mozilla website.

