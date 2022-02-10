 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Fired Peloton staff disrupt new CEO meeting

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

A number of recently released Peloton staff disrupted the first hands-on meeting of the company’s new CEO, according to a new report.

Yesterday we reported on the news that the troubled exercise equipment company was cutting 20 percent of its workforce and replacing its CEO following a calamitous drop off in sales. Now it seems that at least some of those 2,800 disgruntled former employees have made their views known in no uncertain terms.

CSNBC claims that during a virtual hands-on meeting to introduce new CEO Barry McCarthy, current and former staff bombarded the chat with angry comments about the job cuts.

According to the messages obtained by the news outlet, these ranged from accusations of mismanagement to claims that the meeting was “awfully tone deaf”. One employee wrote that “I’m selling all my Peloton apparel to pay my bills!!!”.

As the conversation wrapped up (earlier than planned, it should be said), McCarthy was asked if laid off employees had somehow gained access to the chat, to which he replied “No comment.”

Peloton experienced a major boom over the lockdown period, as home exercise suddenly got bumped up the agenda for many people. Inevitably, as restrictions eased, that demand fell quite abruptly.

This led to reports in January that Peloton was struggling to shift stock, which the company put down to increased competition and the increasingly challenging economics of buying its expensive gear.

To heap further misery on the company, it’s being claimed that the recent Peloton Guide workout camera hasn’t been the huge hit that Peloton expected.

All of this has resulted in a company that was valued at $50 billion just a year ago stooping as low as $8 billion in more recent times.

You might like…

Peloton Guide is a £450 camera that’s gunning for Apple Fitness Plus

Peloton Guide is a £450 camera that’s gunning for Apple Fitness Plus

Chris Smith 3 months ago
Best Fitness Trackers 2021: Stay in shape with our favourite workout wearables

Best Fitness Trackers 2021: Stay in shape with our favourite workout wearables

Thomas Deehan 10 months ago
Apple Fitness Plus: All you need to know about the fitness app

Apple Fitness Plus: All you need to know about the fitness app

Max Parker 1 year ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.