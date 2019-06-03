Bringing you a library of streaming goodness, the Fire TV Stick will introduce even more to your viewing experience. Projected to be a hit once again this Prime Day 2019, allow us to hook up your TV with a guaranteed great deal.

It goes without saying when Amazon’s exclusive Prime Day comes around, the retailer’s array of gadgets are usually hot picks for consumers. Especially because Amazon always offer great discounts across their Echos, Kindles and, the reason you’re here, the Fire TV Stick.

As one of our bestsellers in 2018, we’re anticipating the Fire TV Stick to once again reign supreme. So if you’re after a Prime Day 2019 special, you’re in the right place. Find out more about all the tricks the Fire TV Stick can do, or bookmark for when the Prime Day deals start to roll in. Just can’t wait? We’ve got all the current offers going on if you want your Fire TV Stick right now.

The Essential Guide to the Fire TV Stick

What Does the Amazon Fire TV Stick Do?

Put simply, it brings all your bingeing needs to the big screen. No need to hunch over your laptop or tablet or, worst still, your smartphone when using apps like Netflix and Prime Video. It’s also the budget friendly alternative to buying a fancy smart TV. Plug into the back of your TV and have a whole array of new choices at your fingertips.

Will Amazon Fire TV Stick be on Sale?

As we previously mentioned, we’re confident the Fire TV Stick will see a desirable discount across the Prime Day 2019 festivities. One of the most popular products we saw selling last year, Amazon is always generous with the offers it includes on its own range of devices and we don’t think this year will be any different.

What are the Fire TV Stick 4K Specs?

Much like Amazon’s other products, there are a few Fire TV Stick options to choose from based on what you want out of it. The Fire TV Stick 4K is the elite member of the team, offering you the crispest resolution on offer when bringing your streaming services to the marginally bigger screen. Unlike the original Fire TV Stick, the 4K edition comes with a 4K Ultra HD picture quality, as well as a faster processor with the Quad-core 1.7GHz. To truly bring the experience to life, the Fire TV Stick 4K also supports Dolby Atmos unlike the original’s Doby Audio support. With only a £10 price different at both their original RRPs, it’s a no brainer if you’re already boasting a 4K TV.

Is There a Monthly Fee for the Fire TV Stick?

For the Fire TV Stick itself, there is only the standalone cost of the device itself and any accessories you choose to buy. Depending on what you decide to use your Fire Stick for depends on any external monthly fees. For example, if you wish to use Netflix, this comes with its own subscription, much like Amazon’s own streaming service, Prime Video. You also have the option of lots of free services, too. Use on demand services like iPlayer for BBC and All4 for Channel 4 shows and box sets. You can also access YouTube for all those sacred how-tos, as well as a lot of nifty smart home functions if you also purchase the Alexa remote as a companion to your Fire TV Stick.

