Amazon’s Fire TV Stick deals are now the best you’ll see all Black Friday

This year’s brand new Fire TV Stick 4K is the first Amazon streaming stick to offer high-end features like Ultra HD picture quality and HDR support at an affordable price point. Now, as part of the Black Friday 2018 UK deals influx, you can save a hefty £15 on the latest Fire TV Stick – it’s the perfect stocking filler and one of the easiest ways to bring 4K content to your TV.

There’s loads of reasons why this mega Fire TV Stick deal shouldn’t missed. For starters, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K only launched in October and wasn’t even shipping globally until a few days ago, making this a rare chance to save big on some brand new technology.

Crucially, the 4K Fire TV Stick usually sells for £49.99, but Amazon has price slashed it down to just £34.99 for Black Friday, making it something of an unmissable sale with a £15 discount. Alternatively, you can bag the regular Fire TV Stick for just £25 as part of the Amazon UK Black Friday deals bonanza – a £15 saving on what’s still a superb product for most users.

On top of that, it’s one of the easiest ways to bring 4K content to your TV on the cheap. Simply slot it into your Ultra HD-ready telly via the HDMI port and you’re laughing – provided you’ve got some compatible content to watch, of course.

Fortunately, 4K films and TV shows are currently available through Amazon itself by way of its 4K Prime Video content, as well as other outlets like BBC iPlayer, YouTube and of course Netflix – there’s no shortage of Ultra HD viewing options these days.

If you’re stuck on Full HD but want to make the leap to Ultra HD, be sure to check out our guide to Black Friday 4K TV deals for all the latest and greatest offers.

This 4K Fire TV Stick also comes bundled with an Alexa remote, so you won’t even have to lift to finger to find the sharpest Ultra HD content – just speak into your remote and let Amazon’s smart assistant do the rest.

