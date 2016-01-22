Fire Emblem Fates changes controversial scene for western release

Nintendo has confirmed it will be altering a controversial scene that involves “gay conversion” in Fire Emblem Fates.

Fire Emblem Fates is changing for the better as it makes it way to North America and Europe.

Nintendo has announced that it will be removing a controversial, and arguably homophobic, sequence found within Fire Emblem Fates.

The scene will no longer be present in the western versions of Fire Emblem Fates for Nintendo 3DS, which launches in February 2016.



Related: Nintendo 3DS Review



Fire Emblem Fates gives you the option to form romantic relationships between characters to boost their performance in battle.

One character in particular, Soleil, happens to have a thing for other women. Unfortunately the game seems to twist her sexuality in weird and uncomfortable ways.

The controversial scene in question sees the player use a “magic powder” on Soleil so she is longer attracted to women, but instead aims for a male partner.

To be more specific, it makes her perceive women as men, due to how flustered she acts around girls she finds attractive.

Related: Best 3DS Games of 2015

Nintendo has recently released a statement to Nintendo World Report on the matter:

“In the version of the game that ships in the U.S. and Europe, there is no expression which might be considered as gay conversion or drugging that occurs between characters.”

It isn’t clear if the scene has been completely removed from the game, or replaced by something different.

The ironic thing is, same-sex relationships are a big part of the new Fire Emblem, so this seems like a weird decision for Nintendo to make.

Unfortunately, the game will launch with two versions – Birthright and Conquest – and male/male romance will be limited to one version whilst female/female relationships are confined to the other.

Fire Emblem Fates is coming to Nintendo 3DS in 2016, although a release date hasn’t been confirmed.