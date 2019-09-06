Find with Tile locates new Sennheiser and Skullcandy headphones

Tile has been on something of a mission of late, determined to get its Bluetooth tracking technology embedded in many more products, particularly wireless headphones. At IFA 2019, the Find with Tile platform added new wireless headphones from Sennheiser and Skullcandy.

With both companies, Find with Tile is embedded directly into the firmware of the headphones, using their Bluetooth connection to add headphones to the Tile app. Should they be lost, the Tile app can ‘ring’ the headphones and they can also be marked as lost, with the community of Tile users donating their headphones to find them again.

Embedding Find with Tile makes a lot of sense. As good as the Tile Pro tracker is, the fact is that it can be removed and thrown away from a stolen device. With headphones, Bluetooth is an integral part of the device, so can’t be disabled without stopping them from working. And, there’s no way to disable Find with Tile without the original owner deregistering the devices from their apps.

Whether you’re just forgetful or want to protect your expensive headphones from theft, Find with Tile is a great way to protect your investment.

At IFA 2019, Tile announced that it would have its technology embedded in the new Sennheiser Momentum headphones. These cans have active noise cancellation (ANC), a dedicated button to activate a voice assistant (Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri), and Transparent Hearing so that you can hear what’s going on around you.

It’s the first time that Tile has worked with Sennheiser. It’s possible that other, older headphones will get the same feature. With its SoundSport headphones, Bose added Find with Tile via a firmware upgrade, so it’s technically possible, though unconfirmed, that Sennheiser could do the same thing.

Find with Tile appeared on the Skullcandy Venue headphones, released last year, but now the company is expanding the range of products and its new wireless headphones will all have the finding tech built-in. These include the Skullcandy Crusher ANC. A version of the original Skullcandy Crusher Wireless but this time with ANC, the new model also has the haptic bass.

Using a slider on the headphones, you can adjust the effect letting you ‘feel’ music, with the headphones vibrating to sound. We tried them on the booth and the effect is interesting, although we’d need to live with the headphones a little longer to see if haptic bass has been improved, as we found it a bit gimmicky on the original Crusher headphones.

Currently, Tile estimates that around 25% of customers that buy a Find with Tile product register on the Tile app. For those that haven’t yet, our advice is simple: do it. Expect to see more products with built-in Tile tracking coming your way soon.

