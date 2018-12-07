Where to find Super Smash Bros Ultimate at the cheapest possible price

The latest entry in the long running Super Smash Bros Series has hit the shelves, and we’ve found the best price out there.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate earns its name for being the most jam-packed Super Smash Bros game to date – featuring every character from the series’ long history and over 100 levels to boot. All that content comes with a price however, with some retailers selling the game for well over £50 – which is why you might like to know that Amazon has the cheapest price yet for only £47.99.

Best Price for Super Smash Bros Ultimate Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Nintendo Switch) Dive into the action at the lowest price possible with Amazon – now selling Super Smash Bros Ultimate for just £47.99 (cheaper than all other retailers).

Being able to save an extra couple of quid at launch can go a long way, particularly as you can put that money saved towards something useful like DLC, or even your second Mocha Frappuccino of the day.

Our review for Super Smash Bros Ultimate is currently underway but speaking from personal experience (and the ridiculous amount of time I spent playing it this morning), fans of Super Smash will not be disappointed with the series’ newest title.

In addition to tweaking the flow of combat to feel more like the much-loved Super Smash Bros Melee, Ultimate also features a level of polish that supersedes its Wii U predecessor.

While there are fewer new characters this time around, the ones that are included feel like a love letter to fans who have supported the series for so long. The much requested Ridley for instance finally makes an appearance, alongside Simon and Richter Belmont of Castlevania fame.

One of the best new features of having a Super Smash game on Nintendo Switch is that players can dive into a two-player match at any time, thanks to the Joy-Cons which can be flipped onto their side to become separate – albeit bite-sized – controllers.

Given that Super Smash Bros Ultimate is all anyone will be talking about for the next few weeks, you owe it to yourself to pick the game up at its lowest possible price. Don’t leave it too long though, Nintendo games have a habit of going back up in price when you’re not looking.