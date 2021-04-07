Find My can now help you locate non-Apple devices – here are the first

Apple has made good on its WWDC 2020 promise to open up its Find My app and network to devices not made by the company.

From today, third-party devices from companies like Belkin, Chipolo, and VanMoo will be able to track and locate their devices using the Find My app.

Among those products are the new VanMoof S3 and X3 e-bikes, as well as Belkin’s Soundform Freedom true wireless earbuds. Chipolo also makes a tracking tag called the One Spot, which will ship in June and will also be compatible with Find My.

The latter will make pretty much anything trackable via the Find My app, as the device can be attached to keys. Apple says more third-party manufacturers will be jumping aboard soon. Earlier this week, Apple released a compatibility app to allow gadget-makers to test their wares.

All of the accessories adhere to the Made For iPhone program, which is a prerequisite for compatibility with the Find My app. Indeed, all compatible products will bare a “Works with Apple Find My” label, as you can see from the image below.

Apple is also announcing a draft specification for silicon makers that will enable more accurate tracking via the Ultra Wideband tech that sits within the iPhone 12 and other devices. Ultra Wideband tech offers greater precision and directional awareness compared with Bluetooth.

“For more than a decade, our customers have relied on Find My to locate their missing or stolen Apple devices, all while protecting their privacy,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing in a Newsroom post.

“Now we’re bringing the powerful finding capabilities of Find My, one of our most popular services, to more people with the Find My network accessory program. We’re thrilled to see how Belkin, Chipolo, and VanMoof are utilizing this technology, and can’t wait to see what other partners create.”