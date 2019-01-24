Where to find Kingdom Hearts 3 at the cheapest price

The long-awaited release of Kingdom Hearts 3 is almost upon us, and we’ve found the best place to go if you want to pick up the game at its cheapest price.

Somebody pinch me, Kingdom Hearts 3 is just a few days away. The near 13-year wait for the game has been excruciating, but after an extensive bit of research, we’ve found the best price available for the game. Base is currently selling both the PS4 and Xbox One copies of the game for the low price of just £38.85, saving you a huge £21.14 upfront.

Best Kingdom Hearts 3 Deals Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4) For anyone hoping to preorder Kingdom Hearts 3, Base has the cheapest price yet – coming in a just £38.85 – far cheaper than what's being offered by most other retailers. Kingdom Hearts 3 (Xbox One) Just as with the PS4 copy of the game, the Xbox One version of Kingdom Hearts 3 is also subject to Base's massive discount.

Taking a quick look at Base’s competitors, both Amazon and GAME have the game listed for the comparatively high price of £49.99. If you’ve already preordered the game, there’s still time to swap out your preorder and save yourself some cash.

If you haven’t already heard the gist of Kingdom Hearts, it can best be described as an action-RPG that brings together the worlds of Disney and Final Fantasy. While it might sound like an odd pairing, the combination has proven itself to be quite successful since the series began in 2002.

In this latest instalment, players are once again reunited with Sora, Donald and Goofy as they return to some familiar worlds such as Olympus from Hercules, while also traveling to previously unseen levels such as Arendelle, inspired by Frozen.

For any newcomers to the series, it’s recommended that you do a quick plot catch up before diving into Kingdom Hearts 3, but with the game paying homage to so many classic Disney movies, it’s a title that can be enjoyed by almost anyone.

With a huge £21.14 saving to be had, this deal is just too good to miss, regardless of whether or not you’re a hardcore Kingdom Hearts fan or someone simply intrigued by the concept. Go on, treat yourself.

