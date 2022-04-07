Find an outfit in a colour you love with this ace new Google Search feature

Google’s most interesting update to Search in quite some time was announced in September. Using Google Lens, the company described a way to find what you want even if you don’t know how to describe it.

Now the “multisearch” feature, which will enable users to combine images and words, is now available for users in the United States on iPhone and Android.

The way Google describes it, you can upload a picture of an item of clothing you like, and then use the words “green” or “polka dots” to find a similar item in the design you’d like.

Using the camera-focused Lens app, you’ll need to upload a picture of the item in question and then swipe up and tap “+ Add to your search” to include text to accompany the query. You can see an example in the animated image below.

Elsewhere, Google says you could take a photo of your dining set, for example, and use the search term “coffee table” to find one that matches. Or, snap a pic of a plant and append it with a request for “care instructions.”

In a blog post today, Google says: “How many times have you tried to find the perfect piece of clothing, a tutorial to recreate nail art or even instructions on how to take care of a plant someone gifted you — but you didn’t have all the words to describe what you were looking for?

“At Google, we’re always dreaming up new ways to help you uncover the information you’re looking for — no matter how tricky it might be to express what you need. That’s why today, we’re introducing an entirely new way to search: using text and images at the same time. With multisearch in Lens, you can go beyond the search box and ask questions about what you see.”

There’s no news yet on when this feature might roll out to users in the United Kingdom, but hopefully it’s not too much longer before it arrives with the Google app for UK users on iOS and Android.