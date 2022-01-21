Final’s ZE3000 aims to redefine affordable true wireless sound

Japanese hi-fi audio brand Final are best known for their high-end audio products, but recent years has seen them release more affordable efforts and the ZE3000 marks their first ever attempt at a true wireless earphone.

And at £119 / €119 / $149, the ZE3000 slots itself into that corridor of affordable wireless earbuds alongside the likes of Beats, Cambridge Audio, Cleer Audio and Sennheiser. Final say the objective with the ZE3000 was to create a “truly hi-fi quality wireless earphone”, applying years of research in wireless technology to decipher the limitations of sound quality and find solutions.

Their investigation went deep into the roots of earphone design, from the drivers to the internal structure to the manufacturing process. It’s safe to say Final has spared no expense in producing what it believes is a wireless earphone that pushes the boundaries of wireless sound quality.

And how exactly does it intend to achieve that performance? The company has employed a single driver design to avoid any phasing issues and features “extremely low distortion” for high fidelity playback. The design of the housing aims to offer “perfect balance” for comfort, as well as reducing any unnecessary features that would affect sound quality.

Getting down to the brass tacks of the specification, the Final ZE3000 have the latest Bluetooth 5.2 standard with codec support all the way up to aptX Adaptive (for a strong signal in busy areas). Water resistance is IPX4 and the earbuds use touch controls instead of physical ones. Battery life is 7 hours per earbud and 35 in total with the case and you get a number of ear-tips packaged with the ZE3000 in SS, S, M, L, and LL sizes to discover that best fit and seal.

Available in black and white finishes, the Final ZE3000 is on sale for £119 / €119 / $149 from Hifiheadphones (UK) and Amazon.