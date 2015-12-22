Final Oculus Rift hardware now shipping to developers

The Oculus Rift has been completed! Ahead of the consumer launch of the virtual reality headset in early 2016, the company has announced it is shipping early builds of the final hardware to developers.

In a blog post on Tuesday the firm said it is also shipping the Rift SDK 1.0 to those who’re planning to ship a game in the first quarter of next year.

“If you’re shipping a Rift title in Q1, you’ll need early access to Rift hardware and new platform features to finalize your game or application,” the post read.

“The Rift SDK 1.0 and runtime include features tied to the consumer product, so we’ve currently limited the release to developers putting final touches on launch titles.”

The shipping of these early builds, plus the launch of v1.0 of the SDK suggests the firm is very much on track for the planned Q1 2016 release date.

“We’re looking forward to seeing your VR experiences on Rift when it launches in Q1!” the company tells developers.



While everything seems in place for an on-time launch, the Facebook-owned company is still reluctant to commit to a price or release date.

Earlier this month we learned that Eve Valkyrie will be bundled in with the Oculus Rift whenever it goes on sale. We also learned a version of Rock Band is being created for the Rift.

It looks like we’re going to have to wait until the new year for the news everyone is waiting for though.