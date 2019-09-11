Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s TGS 2019 trailer is three minutes of nostalgic brilliance you need to watch

Square Enix has released a new trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake at Tokyo Games Show 2019, providing us a look at several parts of the upcoming JRPG.

It continues to look absolutely fantastic, and this trailer features the debut of several new characters we’ve yet to see rendered in the remake’s luscious new graphics engine.

The three-minute trailer faces a heavy emphasis on The Turks, an unusual gang which does the dirty work Shinra isn’t willing to do. One such task is kidnapping Aerith from her home in Sector 7.

We catch a glimpse at Reno, Rude, Tseng and Elena, although don’t quote me on that last one. For the entire game, they’re morally ambiguous in their intentions, simply following introductions from superiors.

Other major events depicted in the trailer include sneaking into Don Corneo’s mansion, which involves Tifa, Aerith and Cloud dressing up in cute outfits to court the perverted man. The fact this section hasn’t been altered at all is wonderful to see, and I hope the remake embraces this attitude even further.

Fingers crossed the remake won’t leave out goofier, more lighthearted elements found in the original. Judging from this trailer, it definitely won’t and we can’t wait to play them for ourselves. Oh, and it looks gorgeous to boot.

We’re surprised how much this trailer reveals of the opening disc’s plot, culminating at the end of Midgar’s stint before the player ventures into the open-world for the first time. Chances are, this is when the remake’s first chapter will conclude. After that, fingers crossed for a second chapter on PS5.

Familiar elements aside, the remake is also shaking up what we know and introducing new scenes and, from the looks of things, some characters. One particular scene features a motorcycle chase and a character I don’t recognise, teasing an expanded Midgar and narrative to match.

Having been in development for a number of years, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is coming exclusively to PS4 on March 3, 2020. No other platforms have been confirmed thus far, but never say never and all that.

