Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo has just dropped on PS4, and you can play it right now

Square Enix has dropped a playable demo for Final Fantasy 7 Remake onto the PlayStation Store, offering players a chance to test out the long-awaited JRPG.

Dropping ahead of preview impressions this morning, the demo is now available to download across all regions on the PlayStation Store, showcasing the game’s opening up until the Sector 1 Reactor’s destruction.

It’s a decent chunk of the experience for such a sudden demo, and should provide you with more than enough information to dictate a purchase once Final Fantasy 7 Remake launches exclusively for PS4 on April 10, 2020.

This demo contains the game’s entire first chapter, following Avalanche as they lead a charge on the Sector 1 reactor, taking out soldiers, planting bombs and leaving a genuine impact on the Shinra Corporation. There’s plenty to dig into, and we went hands-on with this and more last week.

“Final Fantasy 7 Remake is genuinely everything I wanted it to be. It changed me from an excitable sceptic to a full-blown convert in a matter of moments once it became clearly how dedicated Square Enix is to pulling this off,” reads our hands-on preview.

“I’m not sure it’s impossible to surpass the original’s place in the cultural zeitgeist, but this new experience is more than ready to proudly sit alongside it.” It’s hard to believe such an iconic remake is almost within reaching distance, and we can’t wait to experience the whole thing for ourselves.

Those who played the original way back in 1997 will find a lot to love with the upcoming remake, even if it’s a fundamentally different experience when you take into account the combat, environments and changes it might end up making to the beloved story.

Despite this, we’re glad this is more than a simple remaster. Oh, and it’s the first chapter in a series of episodes, the latter of which will probably end up coming to next-gen consoles.

