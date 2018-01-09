Final Fantasy 15: Royal Edition spotted on ratings board

The ESRB has published a rating for Final Fantasy 15: Royal Edition, suggesting a new version of the JRPG is on the horizon.

We’ve yet to see a Game of the Year treatment given to Final Fantasy 15 and it seems the Royal Edition will be just that.

Square Enix is yet to acknowledge the leak or officially confirm if it actually exists, but an ESRB rating makes the announcement inevitable.

We suspect the Royal Edition will include the base game alongside all the downloadable content found in Final Fantasy 15’s season pass, including its episodic outings focusing on each main character.

It’s also worth noting that the PC version of Final Fantasy 15 is currently in development without a release date. Perhaps it and the Royal Edition are one and the same?

Either way, it’d be great to see Square Enix’s wildly popular JRPG bundled with all of its bonus content across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Square Enix has already confirmed it plans to release more content for Final Fantasy 15 in 2018. Whether this will be a part of its existing season pass or sold seperately remains to be seen.

