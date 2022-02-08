Final Audio unveils first ever Bluetooth ANC headphones in the UX3000

Japanese high-end audio brand Final has had a busy start to the year with the release of their affordable ZE3000 true wireless, and now the launch of their first ever wireless ANC headphones in the UX3000.

Final say the UX3000 delivers a sound unlike “any other Bluetooth wireless headphone” (of course they would say that), providing a hi-fi listening experience out of the home by utilising the Japanese brand’s know-how of dynamic driver design technology and optimising the acoustic traits of the driver unit.

Frequency response is the usual 20Hz to 20kHz, and with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity the UX3000 can stream in SBC, AAC, aptX and AptX Low Latency codecs, the latter capable of delivering the sound in sync with any video, game or music that you are streaming from your mobile device.

Multipoint connection is supported, so the headphones can be connected to two devices at once (for example, listening to music on one device and taking calls on another), while the high-performance microphone is said to make taking phone and video calls easier with its noise-cancelling function shutting out any intrusive noises.

Foldable and accompanied by a soft pouch to protect them from scratches when carried in a bag, the Final UX3000 also feature a soft-textured Shibo coating that gives the headphones a unique look and feel while also preventing fingerprint smudges and dirt from being attracted to the headphones’ surface.

Battery life is 25 hours with noise cancellation switched on and 35 hours without, and to charge the headphones from a dead battery back to full takes 2.5 hours. There are no touch controls, just physical buttons that cover playback, volume, power and ANC.

Available in a minimalist styled black finish, the Final UX3000 headphones are available to buy from Amazon and Hifiheadphones UK websites for £119 / €139 / $149.