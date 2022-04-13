FIFA launches new free football streaming service

FIFA has launched a new free streaming service, FIFA+, that will offer thousands of matches and other football-related content at no charge.

The world’s football/soccer governing body announced the launch of FIFA+ with the promised of “the greatest archive in international football, premium original content, immersive global storytelling, and much more”.

By the end of the year, FIFA will have its streaming service providing 40,000 live games per year across 100 Member Associations, covering both men’s and women’s matches as well as youth football. Straight from launch, FIFA+ will be offering 1,400 matches per month, and that figure is set to increase.

We doubt they’ll be encroaching on the turf of Sky and BT in terms of the full 4K Premier League experience, but that’s still an awful lot of football.

We’ve already mentioned archival content, and FIFA+ will be home to every FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup ever committed to film or hard drive. That’s around 2,000 hours of vintage top level international footy at your fingertips for the first time ever.

In addition to all this classic footage, FIFA will be commissioning original content covering documentaries, talk shows and shorts translated into 11 languages. This will initially include a feature-length documentary on legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho, an 8-part series following six captains through the World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification phase, and more.

Football nerds will be please to hear that FIFA+ is going big on the stats, with data from 400 men’s competitions and 65 women’s competitions, as well as a daily news feed. FIFA is promising a degree of interactivity too, with games, polls, quizzes and the like.

FIFA+ is available now in English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish, with six more to follow in June. It’s free to access, and is viewable across all web and mobile devices.