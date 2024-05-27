FIFA 2K25 rumoured again, but something doesn’t add up

2K Games could be the developer behind the next FIFA video game following the ending of the long-running partnership between the sport’s governing body and EA Sports.

The retailer MohPlay tweeted (via Eurogamer) an unsubstantiated claim that 2K has picked up the licence and will release the game later this year, with a view to a World Cup edition the following year.

We aren’t familiar with the retailer in question which says “the partnership is confirmed” and the first game will be called FIFA 2K25, which it says will be followed by FIFA World Cup 2K26 update.

2K games – which is behind the successful, licensed NBA and WWE franchises among others – would be the runaway favourite to pick up the FIFA license, with the governing body confirming more FIFA games would be coming following the split with EA.

Rumours back in February suggested FIFA and 2K games were in talks for the new franchise, but it’s been relatively quiet on that front in recent months. However, if a game were coming this year, we’d have likely heard about the partnership by now and the game would have likely been confirmed.

Given the FIFA games traditionally arrived in September and we’re now at the end of May it would be quite a short turnaround if we were, for instance, to hear about the game at the beginning of June.

Considering 2K has never made a modern football game, the development would likely require a much longer lead time than EA Sports needed for its FIFA games, which were built upon a 30 year legacy.

And there’s something a bit off about the timeline mentioned in the tweet. Any World Cup update is unlikely to arrive until late 2025 or early 2026, so the “just in time” phrasing feels odd.

Sorry footy fans seeking a renewal of the old Pro Evo vs FIFA rivalry, but we’re taking this claim with a huge punch of salt.