FIFA 22 vs eFootball: Key differences to know

With the reveal that PES is now eFootball, you may be wondering how it will compare to FIFA 22.

Since Konami has officially dropped the Pro Evolution Soccer name, it’s introduced some other changes to the new title, including the price, teams and a new game engine. FIFA 22, meanwhile, looks to feature minor tweaks compared to its predecessor rather than a major overhaul.

Keep reading to find out the key differences between eFootball and EA’s FIFA 22.

Price

One of the more surprising moves by Konami was to make the new game free-to-play across all platforms, with yearly updates also arriving for free. So for any eFootball fans, you won’t have to worry about saving for the latest updates, though you will be able to buy modes through paid DLC, though details have not been confirmed yet.

For FIFA 22, however, the standard edition of the game will cost you £59.99 in the UK and $59.99 in the US, with EA Play subscribers getting a cheeky 10% discount if they pre-order. Nintendo fans will also be pleased to note the Switch version of the game costs £44.99/$49.99.

If you’re wanting to get even more FIFA content though, FIFA 22 Ultimate edition will cost you £89.99/$89.99 for both Playstation and Xbox, and £79.99/$99.99 for PC, and is sadly not available on the Nintendo Switch.

Where can you play it?

eFootball will be available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC, and will be coming to iOS and Android in the future. Konami has not made any comments on whether the game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

FIFA 22 will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The standard edition of the game will also be available on the Nintendo Switch.

EA Sports will also return with the Dual Entitlement offer for the game, which allows users to upgrade their PS4 copy to PS5, or Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S. However, it’s only available if you’ve pre-ordered the Ultimate edition of the game.

Which teams feature in each game?

Konami has only snapped up a handful of teams at launch, with colossal teams like FC Barcelona and Manchester United partnering with eFootball. Check out the full list below:

Barcelona

Juventus

Bayern Munich

Manchester United

Arsenal

Corinthians

Flamengo

Sao Paulo

River Plate

However, FIFA 22’s roster is undoubtedly the best of the two, with almost every team from all the major leagues included. A few teams are missing, though, with noteworthy omissions such as Juventus, Roma and Atlanta.

Gameplay

The most important factor that will differentiate the two games is the gameplay, but we don’t know how FIFA 22 and eFootball will differ in this regard just yet.

What we do know is that Konami is switching to Unreal Engine, which should be a significant departure from Konami’s FOX Engine that was used for previous PES titles.

FIFA 22 looks to be sticking more closely to its roots, with similar gameplay to FIFA 21. That said, EA Sports will be tweaking goalkeeper behaviour, sprinting and in-game ball physics, as well as introducing the ‘HyperMotion’ Engine which will use advanced motion capture technology to better mimic the movement of real footballers.

Ultimately, it’s going to be impossible to accurately judge the main differences until we get to review both games later this year. FIFA 22 is set to release on 1 October 2021, while eFootball is confirmed to arrive in Autumn 2021. Stick with Trusted Reviews for our full review coverage later this year.