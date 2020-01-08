FIFA 20: Team of the Year – All the players and stats you need to know

A new year is upon us, so it’s time to celebrate the annual Team of the Year tradition across Electronic Art’s popular sporting franchise. For a limited time, players can get their hands on a selection of players with some truly absurd stats, hailing from some of the world’s best and brightest teams.

Hardcore FIFA 20 fans will want to scoop all of these up, so Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know including all the players, stats, teams, cards and more.

FIFA 20: Team of the Year Players – Who has made the cut?

We’ve included all of the players alongside their respective positions for FIFA 20’s Team of the Year below, many of which we’re sure you’ll recognise right away.

GK: Alisson (Liverpool)

LB: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool

CB: Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio)

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

CDM: N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

CM: Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona)

CAM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

LW: Sadio Mané (Liverpool)

ST: Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)

RW: Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona)

Only a handful of the players are currently available for you to purchase, with more to be added in the coming days alongside their respective stats and attributes. We’ll be sure to update this piece to reflect that as and when they come around. For now, read on for a closer glimpse at each athlete alongside their respective stats. Be warned, the prices are mighty high.

FIFA 20: Team of the Year – Lionel Messi (RW)

Price: 6.4 million

Lionel Messi might have established himself as the famous figure behind PES 2020 in recent years, but that doesn’t mean he’s absent from this year’s FIFA installment.

Passing – 99

Dribbling – 99

Shooting – 98

Pace – 96

Physicality – 85

Defending – 55

FIFA 20: Team of the Year – Kylian Mbappé (ST)

Price: 6.4 million

With his barrage of absurdly high attributes, Mbappé is easily one of the finest striker cards in FIFA 20 right now, and we can’t see that changing anytime soon.

Passing – 93

Dribbling – 98

Shooting – 96

Pace – 99

Physicality – 90

Defending – 55

FIFA 20: Team of the Year – N’golo Kante (CDM)

Price: 3.1 million

The Chelsea midfielder has reached a new milestone in recent years in his football career, helping a team to World Cup history while continuing to scorch a trail through the League.

Passing – 95

Dribbling – 95

Shooting – 95

Pace – 91

Physicality – 93

Defending – 97

FIFA 20: Team of the Year – Frenkie De Jong (CM)

Price: 3 million

De Jong is a fantastic midfielder despite hopping between several teams over the last few months. Fortunately, this won’t hinder the excellent skills he boasts in Team of the Year.

Passing – 93

Dribbling – 95

Shooting – 87

Pace – 88

Physicality – 90

Defending – 88

FIFA 20: Team of the Year – Kevin De Bruyne (CAM)

Price: 3.3 million

Kevin De Bruyne has been killing it across both the Premier League and Champion’s League in recent months, established himself as one of the world’s best midfields, and for very good reason. Just check out his attributes to see what all the fuss is about.

Passing – 99

Dribbling – 96

Shooting – 96

Pace – 88

Physicality – 93

Defending – 82

FIFA 20: Team of the Year – Sadio Mané (LW)

Price: 3.2 million

Liverpool’s Sadio Mané snaps up FIFA 20: Team of the Year’s left wing spot with an overall rating of 97. He’s lacking in the defensive category, but given where he’ll be playing, that’s hardly a dealbreaker.

Passing – 92

Dribbling – 97

Shooting – 95

Pace – 99

Physicality – 88

Defending – 57

We’ll be updating this guide will all the latest players once they arrive, so be sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews or hit us up on Facebook and Twitter!

