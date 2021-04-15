Ferrari’s first fully electric supercar is official, but it’s still years away

Italian sports car icon Ferrari has announced its first foray into electric cars with the company’s first fully electric supercar coming in 2025.

During the company’s annual general meeting, CEO John Eklan confirmed the first e-car is on the way, with three others being revealed in the coming months.

There’s no details about the car, thus far, but it’ll go the whole hog with a full electric vehicle, the 2020 SF9 Stradale which was a plug-in hybrid, but mostly focused on its massive V8 petrol engine.

Ferrari has been using hybrid cars in Formula 1 for quite some time now, but news the company is ready to embrace the all-electric era and potentially upset its legions of petrolhead fans.

“We are continuing to execute our electrification strategy in a highly disciplined way. And our interpretation and application of these technologies both in motor sport and in road cars is a huge opportunity to bring the uniqueness and passion of Ferrari to new generations,” Eklan said.

“We are also very excited about our first all-electric Ferrari that we plan to unveil in 2025 and you can be sure this will be everything you dream the engineers and designers at Maranello can imagine for such a landmark in our history.”

As The Drive points out, this is notable with a number of reasons. In 2013, then-chairman Luca di Montezemolo vowed the company would never make an electric car. However, a lot has happened in the last 7-8 years and those who don’t embrace the format risk being left behind.

Worse still for the fossil fuel luddites, in many countries, it’ll be illegal to sell petrol or diesel-powered new vehicles. In the UK, the government has announced plans to ban the sale of new petrol or diesel sales from 2030. That’s ten years earlier than was initially planned.