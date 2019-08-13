FCC filings reveal a SNES Switch controller, hinting at future SNES games for Nintendo Online

It seems that Nintendo is planning to put out wireless SNES controllers for the Switch, sparking speculation that SNES classic titles could be adding to the Nintendo Switch’s Switch Online service.

This was noticed in an FCC filing spotted by forum users at Resetera, although photos of the new controller have been marked as confidential until next year, so it’s hard to see exactly how things will look.

Nintendo released a wireless NES controller last year to coincide with the release of several classic NES games on the online subscription service, so this all seems to point to the fact that SNES games are coming to the service, potentially next year when Nintendo shows off the controllers.

Nintendo doesn’t tend to show things off until they’re ready, so if the SNES controllers are confidential until next year there’s a decent chance that is when we’ll get the skinny on Ninty’s plans for SNES titles too.

There’s very little other information on the FCC filing, although it does reveal that it will have Bluetooth support for the Switch, which makes sense as the other Joy-Cons connect that way, too.

We’ve asked Nintendo what the deal is, and if they get back to us then we’ll update the story. In the meantime, it’s time to speculate about what SNES games you would want to play on your Switch.

Sadly, some of my favourite SNES games were licensed efforts like Robocop vs Terminator, Alien 3 and the Micro Machines-esque Biker Mice From Mars. Licensing issues are likely to make their return completely impossible, so sadly the addition of SNES to the Nintendo Online service isn’t likely to tickle my nostalgia bone, but for fans of Nintendo’s own remarkable back catalogue, they will be well served.

