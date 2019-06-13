Dads always want to try and be on top of the latest thing and smart lighting is just one. Now with up to 32% off across a number of great Philips Hue Lightstrip bundles, make the most of this amazing offer in time for Father’s Day before it ends tonight.

Quick delivery on the off chance you might have forgotten about Father’s Day (no judgement here), trust in the always reliable Amazon to have your back. With up to 32% off selected Philips Hue Lightstrip Bundles for today only, light up his life and give him a new gadget to be puzzled about.

You can save 32% on both the 2m lightstrip and Hue Bridge bundle and the 2m lightstrip with two spotlight bulbs. Or get 18% off a lightstrip with two regular Philips Hue bulbs. With a discount as big as £33.64, these kits are a great start to smart-ify your household lights.

By now we’re all switched onto Philips Hue and its glowing range of smart lighting possibilities. Able to manage with a simple voice command, choose from 16 million colours and 50,000 white light variations to set just the right mood. Able to link up to TV or speaker, the colours of your bulbs can even adapt to create a more immersive experience.

Other features include scheduling when lights come on to help you wake up and off to go to sleep, and ensure you’re not wasting energy with the option to switch off remotely when you’re not in.

The Philips Hue lightstrips are a fun way to accent your home with light, with the ability to extend, bend and cut to fit your vision. Able to add even more interest to your entertainment set-up, or turn your kitchen into a spaceship with lightstrips under cabinets, the lightstrips really allow you to get creative with lighting design.

Really, the lightstrip addition to the Philips Hue range is the slick new gadget your dad is looking for to up his level of cool. Although you may have to face being bombarded with questions, there’s no doubt the up to 32% discount is worth it, especially if you’ve entered panic stations in pursuit of that last minute Father’s Day gift.

