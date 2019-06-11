Stuck for what to buy Dad this year? We’ve got you covered by narrowing it down to the six best tech gifts for geeky Dads everywhere.

Father’s Day – it always comes out of nowhere doesn’t it? Before you know it, you’re left scrambling through your local corner shop the night before, desperately looking for a decent bottle of plonk to give away. This year, save yourself the embarrassment of turning up with a half-hearted gift by using our simple gift guide. Cutting out the noise to make your life easier, we’ve selected six of the best tech gifts available, most of which also have a sweet discount for a limited time only, so don’t miss out.

Echo Dot – Only 99p

Smart speakers are all the rage nowadays, and it’s rare to find a modern household without one. At the best of times, you’d have to fork out anywhere between £50-£100 for one of the better models, so how does 99p sound? Arguably the perfect father’s day present on a budget, you can get a sleek Echo Dot for just 99p when you pay for a month of Amazon Music Unlimited’s family plan, which comes to just £14.99. There’s no obligation to keep the subscription going past the first paid month, so in total, you’re only looking at paying £15.98 – how’s that for a slice of fried gold?

23andMe – £40 off the Health and Ancestry Kit

Has Dad ever wondered why he can never get a good night’s sleep or can gulp away several cups of coffee with ease (actually, those two things might be related). As it turns out, the answers to these questions and more could lie in his genes. With a health and ancestry kit from 23andMe, give Dad the chance to discover his family history and learn a bit about the way his body works in the process.

Kindle – New model with backlight now just £69.99

Nothing says “I love you Dad” quite like a cracking book. Problem is, Dad’s idea of a good book can often clash with your own, so how about giving him a better way to access his favourite books instead? Do away with the clutter of paperbacks and hop aboard the e-book train. If my own father’s reaction is anything to go by, yours will wonder how he ever got by without one. With the ability to carry thousands of books on the device, and indulge in some late night reading thanks to its nifty backlight, the Kindle is a must-have for avid readers.

Coffee Machine – Espresso Makers and Pod Machines on Offer

Let’s face it – sometimes Dad just isn’t Dad until he’s had that first cup of coffee to start the day. They say that caffeine is the nectar of the Gods (according to my local barista at least), so maybe it’s time for Dad to ditch the instant stuff and get on board with something tastier, smoother, and above all, a cup of joe that’ll transform him into a super Dad. To suit several budgets, we’ve included two of the best coffee machines on the market, both of which come with a devilishly tasty discount.

Q Acoustics M2 Soundbar – Subwoofer included for extra bass

If your Dad is anything like mine, chances are he reaches for the remote several times during a movie to change the sound. More than likely, it’s because that schwifty new TV he got for Christmas has speakers the size of peanuts, all for the cause of minimising the bezel and squeezing in a bigger screen. The remedy? A dedicated soundbar that can bring back the bombastic sound quality that’s been missing from living rooms in recent years. As luck would have it, Q Acoustic’s stellar M2 Soundbase (9/10 at Trusted Reviews) has a massive £130 saving this father’s day. What’s more, the M2 even comes with a built in woofer to add some serious bass to those family move nights.

Tile Mate – Never lose your keys again for just £14.99

Constantly looking for misplaced keys? Sound familiar? We’ve all got dads like it who are constantly losing their things. That’s why the Tile Mate makes for such a fantastic gift for Father’s Day. A cool gadget that edges on the line of thoughtful, we think the Tile Mate is likely to be a hit with all the dads out there.

Acting as a tracker for anything from the aforementioned keys, to wallets and devices and more, the Tile Mate can easily be attached via a key ring or stuck to your items. Then simply link via the Tile app to a smartphone for all locating features.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.