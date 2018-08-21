The next iPhones may include faster wireless charging

Last year, Apple introduced wireless charging to its devices for the first time with the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X all letting you ditch the cable. Out of the box, however, it was a touch slow with the company capping it to a 5W maximum (later rising to 7.5W with iOS 11.2), meaning many still prefer the speed of a lightning cable.

Good news if you want the convenience of wireless charging with a bit more speed: according to a report out of China, Apple is planning on doubling that to 15W with the launch of its new batch of handsets, including the rumoured iPhone X Plus.

The improvement will come thanks to a change in components, the report explains, with Apple mulling over replacing its ferrite polymer composite (FPC) charging coils with a copper wire.

Copper provides is both more efficient and capable of handling a higher wattage – but there is a downside: it’s thicker than the FPC coil, which could result in a slightly thicker device.

If true – and the report doesn’t confirm whether this is the plan for every iPhone released this year or just one – it could go some way to explaining the mysterious delays on the Apple AirPower. It would be weird if the expensive new charger didn’t have the capability to charge the new phones at top speed, after all.

Additionally, unveiling a device with a higher wattage than Apple’s products currently support would surely tip off the company’s rivals to its future plans.

Supporting wireless charging of 15W would bring it in line with the Samsung Galaxy S9, and that should show an increase in charging speeds. I say “should” because sometimes the reality doesn’t match the promise – especially with third-party chargers.

