Fashion brand Diesel launches its own true wireless

It feels as if every audio brand is getting into the true wireless market, but from this announcement it also looks like fashion brands are making their way in as well.

Licensing specialist Telecom Lifestyle Fashion has teamed up with the Italian fashion brand Diesel to launch a pair of wireless earbuds.

Called the Diesel True Wireless earbuds, will be available to purchase worldwide from sites such as Diesel’s own and Amazon.

Offer what Diesel/TLF are calling a “stylish, enhanced way of listening to music and taking phone calls”, the earbuds are available in black and red variations the Diesel logo painted in a distinctive silver metallic finish. The earbuds themselves are fairly conventional in look, adopting the stem design that’s made the Apple AirPods very successful.

Total battery life is rated at 32 hours (8 hours per earbud) with the charging case pulling double duty as charging portal for other devices. The case also supports wireless charging.

The multi-functional button (MFB) on the earbuds aims to allow the user to switch between music and responding to phone calls easily.

Bluetooth 5.0 is supported with the earbuds rated as being sweat and splash resistant (up to IPX4), and they can dial up the voice assistant on your smartphone, too (Siri and Google Assistant are supported).

Morsin Otmani, CEO & Co-Founder at Telecom Lifestyle Fashion commented: “Diesel is a globally recognised fashion brand with a distinct identity and a demographically diverse fanbase. We are excited to launch mobile tech accessories under the Diesel brand and we have no doubt we will see strong demand.”

Pricing for this model is £109.95 and €109.95, putting the Diesel True Wireless earbuds around the likes of the Lypertek Tevi PurePlay Z3 2.0 and Google Pixel Buds A-Series. They go on sale August 2021.