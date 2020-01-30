Farmer vs Diaz Live Stream: How to watch tonight’s big fight

Farmer vs Diaz: Tevin Farmer will defend his IBF World Super Featherweight Title tonight in Miami, Florida. Sadly, the Philadelphia man’s title defence has been somewhat overshadowed by another fight between YouTubers − Jake Paul and Ali Eson Gib.

It’s an all-star card with some fantastic champions and prospects featuring. However it’s the two YouTube stars that have garnered much of the attention ahead of tonight’s event.

Farmer vs Diaz Time: When is the fight?

Sky Sports’ coverage of the event starts at 2am GMT on Friday morning. That’s 9pm Eastern Time, or 6pm Pacific Time.

No exact times have been offered as to the ring-walks for individual fights at present, but the YouTubers’ fight is expected in the ring at 3am GMT.

Farmer vs Diaz UK TV channel: Which channel is the fight on? Is it pay-per-view?

In the UK, the fight will be available to Sky Sports customers on Sky Sports Arena. It is not a pay-per-view event.

If you haven’t got a Sky Sports subscription but want to watch the fight on your TV in the UK, you can buy a Now TV Sky Sports day pass. Take a look at the deal below.

Now TV Sky Sports Pass Deal 1 Week Now TV Sports Pass If you want to catch this weekend's action, there's only one way to do it – with this fantastic offer from Now TV, getting you a full week of sporting goodness for just shy of £15. You can't say fairer than that.

Farmer vs Diaz Live Stream: How to watch the fight online wherever you are

If you’re a Sky customer you can stream the fight online via the Sky Go app.

Equally, in the US and other applicable regions, DAZN customers will be able to stream the fight on DAZN.

If you’re unsure whether you can access these streaming options in your region, a VPN may be the best workaround. That’s because access to normal coverage might be geo-blocked – that is, you are prevented from watching outside your home country, usually due to rights reasons.

VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and enable you to appear as if you are watching from your home country, so they are useful for much more than entertainment.

We’ve tested 18 of the most reliable VPNs – see our guide to the best VPNs to help you out. Or you can find out more about the top 4 in our comparison table below.

We’ve found three good VPN deals which should get you started, which we’ve featured below. In our testing these have usually provided good value VPN access for a wide range of services. Or scroll down for our pick of the top 4 in our VPN tests.

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

Related: Best VPN

Farmer vs Diaz undercard

It’s an action packed undercard − highlights include Demetrius Andrade’s WBO Word Middleweight Title defence. The American is a heavy favourite but takes on a technically impressive and gutsy Irishman in Luke Keeler.

Equally, any chance to see Amanda Serrano is worth taking. She’s one of the best female fighters in the sport and registered an impressive points win over Heather Hardy last time out.

Unified super-bantamweight world champ, Daniel Roman, faces an up-and-coming talent in Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

Finally, don’t blink when Anthony Sims Jr. steps into the ring − he’s stopped 18 of his 20 opponents so far and will be looking to add another stoppage win tonight.

Here’s the full undercard:

Demetrius Andrade (30-4-1) vs Luke Keeler (17-2)

Daniel Roman (28-0) vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev (7-0)

Anthony Sims Jr. (20-0) vs Roamer Alexis Angulo (25-1)

Amanda Serrano (37-1-1) vs Simone Aparecida Da Silva (17-14)

Otha Jones III (4-0) vs Juan Santiago (16-17-2)

Movladdin Biyarslanov (5-0) vs Nicolas Atilio Velazquez (11-7)

Jake Paul (debut) vs Ali Eson Gib (debut)

Alexis Espino (4-0) vs Vincent Baccus (4-1-1)

Austin Williams (4-0) vs Donald Sanchez (5-2)

Avril Mathie (4-0-1) vs Angelina Hoffschneider (0-2)

Farmer vs Diaz match preview

Tevin Farmer (30-4-1) vs Joseph Diaz (30-1)

Tevin Farmer is a pretty heavy favourite going into this match, but Joseph Diaz has an impressive record himself, with fewer losses, and isn’t without a chance.

Diaz’s only loss to date came against one of the best featherweights in the business, Gary Russell Jr, who beat him via unanimous decision. There’s no shame in that loss and it will be valuable experience going in against Farmer.

Farmer meanwhile had a smattering of early-career losses, before he became the force he is today. Given his current form these pockmarks on his record are nothing to worry about, but may give Diaz hope.

Farmer certainly has the bigger names on his record, with notable wins over Billy Dib and Francisco Fonseca to his name. Meanwhile, one of Diaz’s biggest wins came against Fonseca’s slightly less high-profile twin brother, Freddy Fonseca.

Diaz is, if his record is to be believed, a much harder puncher. He’s stopped 15 of the 30 men he’s beaten in the ring, while Farmer has only cut six of his 30 wins short. The question will be, will Diaz get chance to use that power? Or will Farmer’s movement and ring generalship win the day?

This fight is a hard one to call, but fans of Tevin Farmer will hope that his experience is enough to see the IBF belt return to Philadelphia. Either way, it’s well worth tuning in on Sky Sports, Sky Go, Now TV, or DAZN.

Compare our top 4 recommended VPNs

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…