Fans can win a super-rare tartan Xbox controller in this new competition

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Xbox UK has teamed up with Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers and Lochcarron of Scotland to create an official tartan Xbox controller, marking the 20th anniversary of the Xbox console’s launch in Scotland.

The pattern is green, black and yellow and has been endorsed by the Scottish Tartans Authority and even entered into The Scottish Register of Tartans.

The design has been created by Scottish designer Gordon Nicolson, who had a hand in creating the Scotland National Football Team Tartan. Anyone interested in getting their hands on this limited edition controller needs to keep an eye on Xbox UK’s social channels (such as Twitter and Facebook) on 28th April for a chance to win.

Xbox controller in Scottish Tartan for teh 20th anniversary

It’s unclear how many of these controllers will be up for grabs, but considering the label of ‘super rare’, we wouldn’t expect there to be a lot, so you’ll need to act fast.

“We are so pleased that we can celebrate the anniversary for Xbox in Scotland in a fun, authentically Scottish way. It’s fantastic that we’re able to work with innovators in a grand Scottish tradition like Gordon Nicolson, whilst giving something exceptional to gaming fans,” said Graeme Boyd, Xbox EMEA Social Media Marketing Manager.

The design of the Xbox tartan was actually woven in Lochcarron, which is the oldest weaving mill in Scotland.

Man sat with Xbox controller in a world of tartan thanks to Scotland

“It’s an honour to work in partnership with one of the biggest technology brands in the world. It’s certainly a collaboration that hadn’t sprung to mind for us, connecting kilts and games consoles, but we actually have many shared values – innovation, expression of creativity and a sense of heritage. Coming together to celebrate Xbox’s 20th anniversary is the perfect marriage for us,” says Gordon Nicolson, Leading Tartan Designer.

Keep an eye out on Xbox UK’s socials for even more information on this competition, and if you’re an Xbox fan, check out our list for all the best Xbox Series S/X games you can play with the new tartan controller.

