Fancy watching Hanna in virtual reality? Prime Video VR is coming to Oculus

Amazon Prime Video is about to get a lot more immersive. If you’re an Oculus Go, Oculus Quest or Samsung Gear VR user based in the UK or US, you’ll get access to the new Prime Video VR app next week, which means you’ll be able to watch any TV show or movie in virtual reality.

Amazon Prime Video will also be adding tailored 360-degree video content to the platform.

To get Prime Video VR, you simply need to head to the Oculus Store in one of the supported devices. After downloading, you can sign in via your Prime Video account. The app also supports voice search.

You obviously need to be a Prime member to access the full library of Prime Video and VR content on the Oculus and Samsung Gear VR devices. However, you can view any Prime Video content you have in your library that you’ve purchased separately.

Along with letting you watch Prime Video hits like Good Omens, Hanna, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan in your own personal VR theatre, there are 10 VR-specific pieces of content currently available.

The VR content includes Emmy-nominated short film INVASION! – a film about two bunnies who thwart an alien invasion. There is also Greenland Melting is an immersive documentary on climate change.

Prime Video was recently in the news for the emergence of an online video truce between tech industry titans Google and Amazon. The companies had a long-running feud over YouTube and Prime Video appearing on their respective streaming devices. The feud is now over – allowing users to access Prime Video on Chromecast devices and YouTube on Fire TV devices.

Amazon’s video service made it onto another – non-VR – platform earlier this week. Virgin Media subscribers are now able to access Prime Video on their V6 box for no additional cost – only needing to log into their Prime accounts on the platform.

