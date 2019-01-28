Fancy a £2,125 smartwatch? Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Horizon range has you covered

Louis Vuitton has released a new Android smartwatch and it is, quite frankly, hella spenny.

The newest range of Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Horizon smartwatches will set you back a few grand, with the starting price for the entry level Monogram Eclipse model coming in at £2,125 with prices rocketing up to £3,685 on the more expensive models.

The Tambour Horizon watches come with Google’s Wear OS installed as standard, and while you’re largely paying for the Louis Vuitton brand, you’re also getting a 1.2-inch AMOLED touch display, a 42mm circular case and 30 metres of water resistance for your cash. Battery life isn’t bad either, coming in at a day’s usage.

Inside the case, this is one of the first devices to pack in a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100. There’s also 1GB of ram, 8GB of internal storage and NFC capabilities so you can use Google Pay.

Worries about your watch dying before bedtime should be assuaged by the watch’s time only face, which automatically activates when the battery gets to 15 percent. This extends the lifetime for the watch by up to five days, although you lose access to all ‘smart’ features, meaning you’re essentially just wearing a watch.

Connectivity is good. It’ll work with both Android and iOS devices and can be connected via Bluetooth 4.2 or WiFi.

The range of watches are currently available on the Louis Vuitton website, offering up the Tambour Horizon Monogram Eclipse, Tambour Horizon Matte Black, Tambour Horizon Monogram Brown and the Tambour Horizon Pure White. Each comes with a selection of exclusive watch faces and interchangeable straps with one extra included.

Looking over the feature list, it seems like a fairly premium smartwatch, although with the eye-watering price it has to be.

While it’s a nice looking watch it’s a tough sell for me personally: who wants to spend a few grand on a watch that might not be able to go for the entire weekend without a charge?

Fancy a Louis Vuitton smartwatch? Let us know on Twitter at @TrustedReviews. We’re not going to give you one, we’re just curious.