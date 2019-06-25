This fan favourite feature finally makes a comeback in Halo Infinite

343 Industries has confirmed that splitscreen multiplayer is already “up and running” in Halo Infinite, marking a comeback for the beloved feature in the shooter series.

Having been absent in Halo 5: Guardians to help prioritise resolution and performance, local multiplayer is back with a vengeance in the Xbox 2 launch title.

In a blog post on Halo Waypoint following E3 2019, 343 Industries confirmed that splitscreen multiplayer is “up and running” internally, all but confirming its presence in the full experience.

Halo Infinite closed out Microsoft’s yearly press conference with a demo running on Project Scarlett hardware, and boy did it look gorgeous.

It follows a marine who seems hopeless, desperately trying to restore power to his ship before coming across Master Chief floating in space.

While he’s determined to get home, our favourite green space marine has nothing but conflict on his mind. So, it’s time to finish the fight (again).

Alongside splitscreen, 343 Industries also provided a bunch of other details, which we’ve compiled below from the aforementioned blog post:

Release date: Holiday 2020 release for the entire Xbox family of devices, including Project Scarlett and Windows PCs

When does it take place in the universe : It follows the Master Chief’s story some time after Halo 5: Guardians’ conclusion

LAN: Halo Infinite will support LAN

Splitscreen: Splitscreen is up and running internally

Back in Black: Black undersuits will be in the game

Flighting Programs : These opt-in flights will start small and slowly expand out until release

PC: Flighting may come a little bit later for PC players, but we’re treating it as a first-class citizen

Player Customization: If you liked the level of armor customization options in Halo: Reach, you will be pleased

SR 152 : Players who hit SR 152 in Halo 5: Guardians will receive a token of appreciation in Halo Infinite

Pro Team: There is an internal Pro Team for Halo Infinite

