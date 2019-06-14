Fallout Shelter is coming to a Tesla touchscreen near you

Fresh off the back of the reveal that Cuphead is coming to Tesla touchscreens (well, the first third of it, anyway), Bethesda has revealed that Fallout Shelter will be joining the party too.

For those unfamiliar, Fallout Shelter isn’t a fully-fledged open-world Fallout adventure, like Fallout 4, but a free-to-play mobile game where players build up their 2D shelters bit by bit over time.

Related: Best iPhone games

The reveal came from the mouth of Bethesda’s Todd Howard, who appeared at E3 alongside Elon Musk. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO used the opportunity to highlight a few other frivolous additions to the entertainment side of his electric car range. YouTube will be coming to the cars, for one thing, but the real star of the show was a game demo of the Android racer Beach Buggy Racing: playable in a Tesla by using the actual steering wheel and brakes to control the in-game vehicle.

To limit the chance of stupid people causing accidents, games will only be playable when the Tesla is in park, and while driving titles can use actual car controls, the accelerator will be off limits just in case.

For now, there are no release dates, but watch this space.

Related: Best racing games

This is all a bit of fun for Tesla, rather than a major selling point – though it could be a sign of things to come if the company’s self-driving ambitions go all the way. At that point, having a fully-fledged in-car entertainment system might just become the norm, giving you plenty of time to complete Cuphead several times over.

For now, though, it’s more of a neat party trick than anything that will actually move any sales. For one thing, both Fallout Shelter and Cuphead are already on the portable Nintendo Switch, meaning you can get an experience not wholly dissimilar for £300, rather than splurging £75,000 on a Tesla Model S.

Are in-car gaming systems the future? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.