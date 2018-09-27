Fallout 76 is the next major entry in Bethesda’s RPG series, although it’s taking the post-apocalyptic venture in a very different direction. It’s completely online, with players sharing a cohesive world as they take on quests, build a shelter and choose to either fight it out or work together. It’s a big change, and time will tell whether fans take to it.

With the beta on the horizon, Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Fallout 76 including all the latest news, release date, gameplay, trailers and more.

Fallout 76 release date – when is it coming out?



The game is due to be released on November 14 across PS4, Xbox One and PC. Bethesda has also confirmed that the PC version will not be available on Steam at launch, and only through the publisher’s website/bespoke launcher.

Fallout 76 beta – when is it happening?

Bethesda has announced plans for a Fallout 76 beta (B.E.T.A) and it will be coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC prior to the game’s full release. You can play it first on Xbox from October 23 and a week later for other platforms on October 30.

The developer has stressed that the only way to gain access is by pre-ordering the game. If you a receive a code from an online retailer, you can redeem it here.

Fallout 76 trailer – How does it look?



We’ve now seen a number of different trailers for the game. We’ve embedded the latest ones below for you to watch for yourself.

Fallout 76 setting – where does it take place?

Fallout 76 takes players to the state of West Virginia in the year of 2102. That’s 25 years after The Great War, and the earliest any game has been set in the Fallout universe. You emerge from Vault 76, one of only a few vaults not designed with devious experiments at the centre of their design. In other words, you’re fresh-faced and ready to face the horrors outside!

After the celebration of Reclamation Day, you are tasked by the Overseer to emerge onto the surface and embark on a strange and treacherous quest. Boasting a world that’s four times the size of Fallout 4, West Virginia is split into multiple zones with their own wildlife, locations, and characters. Of course, human players can be found anywhere.

Fallout 76 gameplay – how does it play?

Bethesda has confirmed that Fallout 76 is entirely online, but shouldn’t be compared to the likes of Rust, Ark: Survival Evolved or DayZ. It can still be experienced solo, with players opting to ignore others as they explore West Virginia and progress through the narrative. However, other players will be able to make things difficult for you.

Don’t worry about losing items and progression, though. You won’t be ambushed the second you exit the vault by experienced players just waiting to steal all of your stuff. That isn’t fun and certainly wouldn’t fit a quest-driven experience like Fallout. However, you will need to gather food and drink to survive while also building shelter either alone or with others.

A crafting system, presumably building upon the one in Fallout 4, will play an integral role in constructing weapons, shelter and other essential items. Instead of being confined to a single location, you can now throw up the crafting menu anywhere and get started. We imagine players will have settlements scattered across the world, creating a sense of dynamic civilization.

Being in a nuclear wasteland and all that, nukes will also be at the disposal of players skilled enough to acquire them. How they’re used is up to you. Do you obliterate a dangerous area on the map for ease of exploration and resources or target someone who’s been making your virtual life a misery? Chances are, both will happen the week Fallout 76 launches.

Each world will be occupied by a few dozen players at any given time, and the possibility for private servers has been confirmed by Bethesda. Taking into account the size of the world, we imagine they’ll be long periods when other players don’t enter your sights. But when they do, it’s time to start strategizing.

Fallout 76 Quests – How do they work?

While it can be enjoyed on your lonesome, the act of questing in Fallout 76 will be a little different compared to Bethesda’s previous efforts. The majority of quests will be delivered via holotapes, terminals and notes. Traditional NPCs won’t occupy the world, so don’t expect fully-fledged conversations and character development.

Instead, as stated by Todd Howard in an interview with IGN, a robotic ally will be used to convey the story and other responsibilities usually applied to generic NPCs. Time will tell how this works in reality, and whether it can achieve the same level of depth as 3, 4 or New Vegas.

Fallout 76 Crossplay – Is it happening?

Sadly, it seems that crossplay won’t be possible at launch, at least according to a recent interview with Game Director Todd Howard.

Speaking to Gamestar.de, Howard said, “we would love to do that, but right now that’s not possible.” He goes on to add that “Sony isn’t being as helpful as we want them to be.”

Are you excited for Fallout 76?