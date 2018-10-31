Fallout 76 beta extended after reports of a bug that deletes the entire thing

Bethesda has announced that the Fallout 76 beta will be extended following reports of a major bug on PC.

The issue itself has been reported by multiple users and seems to delete the entire 50GB download client required to access to playable trial.

Bethesda Support is on top of the problem at the time of writing, acknowledging that some players will be required to re-download the hefty file and may miss out on the beta’s time window.

To make good on everything, the Fallout 76 beta has been extended by four hours. More specifically, the slot is set to take place on Thursday, November 1 from 8pm until 1am in the UK.

We’re cautiously optimistic about Fallout 76. The world of West Virginia is utterly beautiful, although it lacks the narrative depth you’d expect from other entries in the series:

‘It just feels a little too much like Bethesda have managed to create a multiplayer sandbox and are waiting for the players to roleplay and fill in the blanks for one another.

If they can keep people incentivised in playing in the world with more than just getting better at simply killing and surviving in it, then this could be the game that takes many people by surprise as the go-to co-op game.’

Fallout 76 will launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on November 14, 2018. Don’t get your hopes up for a Nintendo Switch release, though.