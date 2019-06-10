Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is the most adorable battle royale we’ve ever seen

Devolver Digital has unveiled the trailer for its new 100 player survival game, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – and it’s actually really cute.

The game – developed by Mediatonic and published by Devolver Digital – is a 100 man battle royale style free-for-all that pits players against one another in a desperate game of survival. Their enemy is the arena itself as the various obstacles try to kill them or otherwise shove them off the map.

Rather than attacking each other, the colourful (and customisable!) jelly beans waddle and leap toward the finish line as they race to be crowned the last bean standing. The game begins with 100 players competing online. One by one the shiny little blobs drop off the map as they struggle to advance to the next round.

‘Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout flings hordes of contestants together online in a mad dash through round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains!’, Devolver Digital describes the game in a summary posted on Steam. ‘Battle bizarre obstacles, shove through unruly competitors, and overcome the unbending laws of physics to avoid both humiliation and elimination. Leave your dignity at the door and prepare for hilarious failure in your quest for the crown!’

The game includes both competitive and cooperative challenges, allowing you to switch between fighting through a competitive free-for-all and teaming up to advance to the next round.

Visually, it’s a lot of fun. Players ‘bend, bounce, and bash their way to hilarious, physics-based failure’. Losing the game sounds as though it could be almost as entertaining as winning – definitely a good thing considering the 99% chance you’ll fail spectacularly.

An exact release date has yet to be confirmed but Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is expected to arrive on PC and PS4 in 2020.