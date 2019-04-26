These Galaxy S10 Plus knock offs are out of this world bad

Some smartphone knock-off merchants do such a good job with their clones it takes a keen eye to spot the difference between them and the real thing.

However, this Galaxy S10 Plus fake makes you wonder why they even bothered in the first place. I mean, were they even trying? The images posted to Reddit show a device with whopping great bezels – by today’s standards – and a punch-hole display cut-out that, according to the original poster, doesn’t even house real camera sensors.

Indeed, it appears the fakers have used the official Galaxy S10 Plus ROM because the display cut out actually has the little animation that appears around the punch-hole when you open the camera app.

As one of the posters in the Reddit thread points out, the bezels are actually so large, the cut out wasn’t even necessary, even if real camera sensors were hiding behind that punch hole.

“Shockingly the punch is hardware, although it looks like it’s layered above the display still under the glass,” the poster wrote. “The most shocking thing to me is the ring animation around the punch is there when you open the camera. They went all out on faking this but the placement of the headphone jack and charging port are dead giveaways.”

Unfortunately, for the original poster, this wasn’t a joke purchase. He was actually attempting to buy a real Galaxy S10 Plus from eBay and paid $700 plus shipping for the privilege. He does say he was able to get a refund from the seller, who was likely looking to avoid a fraud case.

The issue highlights the dangers of buying smartphones from little-known third-party sellers on online retailers like eBay. We’d always recommend going through the manufacturer, mobile network, or a reputable seller with strong feedback.

Have you ever been caught out by a knock-off smartphone? Drop us a line and explain @TrustedReviews on Twitter.