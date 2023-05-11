 large image

Fairbuds XL sustainable ANC headphones announced

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Fairphone, the Dutch maker of a series of extremely sustainable smartphones, has announced its entry to the portable audio market with the Fairbuds XL headphones.

Despite the deceptive name, the Fairbuds XL is actually a set of over-ear wireless headphones. The key feature here is its modular design and sustainable nature.

It’s been built using recycled and fair materials, including Fairtrade gold, vegan leather, 100% recycled plastic, 100% recycled aluminium, and even 100% recycled polyester and nylon for the bundled travel pouch. In addition, Fairphone says that it will pay 0.55 USD per headphone to fill the living wage gap of the production line workers.

Fairbuds XL modular

As well as these recycled materials, the Fairbuds XL has been built using interchangeable spare parts, which are purchasable from the Fairphone website. This promises to increase the lifespan of the device and ultimately minimise its carbon footprint.

The Fairbuds XL offers a competitive feature set when it comes to the business of pumping music into your ears too, with 40mm dynamic drivers and ANC. Meanwhile, Fairphone reckons you’ll get 30 hours of battery life out of a full charge of the replaceable battery.

There’s also two-point bluetooth connectivity, so you can switch seamlessly between two sources. Despite that modular design, the Fairbuds XL comes with IP54 certification, which means it’s weather resistant.

Fairbuds XL green

There’s an accompanying Fairbuds app on both the Play Store and App Store which allows users to tweak the EQ presets (tuned by Sonarworks), as well as providing access to support such as quick start guides, tutorials and customer service.

The Fairbuds XL is available to buy from today for £219/€249, and it can be specified in either Green or Black, both of which come with a pleasing speckled pattern.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

