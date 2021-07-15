Facecam is a premium webcam designed for Twitch and YouTube

It’s time to accept that your laptop’s built-in webcam simply isn’t good enough for the likes of Twitch, YouTube or even a romantic dates over Zoom. Fortunately, Elgato is launching the Facecam that’s specially made for content creators.

The f/2.4 all-glass Elgato Prime Lens reportedly sports studio-quality optics, while the Full HD (1080p) resolution and 60fps performance should result in a sharp and smooth video feed.

Elgato has also boasted about its advanced image engine, which supposedly ensures uncompressed video. A Sony Starvis CMOS sensor features too, making sure you look great in low-light conditions indoors, which is not only handy for YouTube but also if you fancy some compliments during your work Zoom calls.

An 82-degree (diagonal) field of view also allows you to capture your background, which could be a positive if you have a snazzy home setup, or a negative if you’re worried about people seeing how messy your home is.

The ‘optimised fixed focus’ feature also allows you to move around your room without going in and out of focus on camera.

The Elgato Facecam features an onboard USB-C port, but can connect to your PC with the more widely used USB 3.0. The mini webcam can either sit flat on your desk, or even be perched on top of your monitor via its clamp.

Facecam also supports the Camera Hub software, giving you finer control over the likes of exposure compensation, white balance, and shutter speed. Facecam can even provide an ISO readout, a webcam first that helps you find the perfect lighting level.

However, Facecam does not feature a microphone, despite costing a hefty £189.99 / $199.99 / €199.99. With this in mind, the Elgato Facecam is probably only worth considering if you’re craving a higher quality video feed for your some creative endeavours. Although we won’t judge if you end up shelling out two hundred smackers just so you can look your best for future Zoom dates.