Facebook’s new patent is a strange new look for AR

Given the huge success of the Oculus Quest 2, it would be foolish to dismiss Facebook’s hardware ambitions in the augmented reality (AR) space. All the same, a new patent showing a possible new implementation for AR is certainly unorthodox.

The patent, filed in 2019 but published this week, was uncovered by Founders Legal and shows a design which is radically different from something like Microsoft’s HoloLens.

Here, Facebook imagines a traditional hat where the display can be tucked up inside the brim when not in use. It’s pictured above as a baseball cap, but the screen could equally be concealed within a ten-gallon hat, or a fedora as pictured below.

As well as offering a discrete hiding place for the technology when not in use, the design has other advantages, according to Facebook. Traditional AR goggles, the company writes in the patent, are “sometimes thick, heavy, and unbalanced and/or may generate excessive heat that is uncomfortable against the user’s skin.”

A display that folds down could be kept a comfortable distance from the eyes, as well as giving extra space for a more complicated mechanism – there’s plenty of room for cameras to track eye and/or body movements, for example.

We have reached out to Facebook to ask whether this patent reflects current plans in the AR space, and will update this piece if and when we get a response.