Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram appear are down on Monday and we’re not just talking about the company’s plummeting stock price either.

Facebook’s entire suite of apps, including Messenger and the Oculus app are suffering major outages as we head into Monday evening.

We began noticing the outages at about 5pm UK time and haven’t been able to access any of the Facebook suite of apps or websites since.

The Down Detector website has WhatsApp peaking at around 75,000 outage reports just after 5pm. Although the number of reported appears to be decreasing at this time, none of the apps are yet accessible.

Facebook has acknowledged some of the problems on the individual services’ Twitter accounts and says it is working to get the services back up and running.

Facebook’s main communications bod Andy Stone also gave us an update on Twitter. He wrote: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

The outage comes after a damaging 24 hours for Facebook, following the appearance of a whistleblower on the US news magazine show 60 minutes on Sunday evening.

This is a developing story…