Facebook could stream Game of Thrones in 2019 and fully steal your soul

Facebook is exploring the possibility of adding a pay TV service to its video arsenal in partnership with HBO, which could see hugely popular shows like Game of Thrones aired on the social network in future.

It’s the bane of every right-thinking person’s life, but Facebook isn’t just content with dominating your social media existence – it wants to buy some prime real estate in your soul, too. To this end, the multi-headed monster could launch a new pay TV service on its Facebook Watch video hub, according to Recode.

The Menlo Park-based company is apparently in talks with a number of US pay TV channels, including HBO, Showtime and Starz, with a view to repackaging and selling their content on Facebook.

Citing “industry sources”, Recode tips the service to arrive in the first-half of 2019, which suggests that these talks are at a fairly advanced stage.

Shove ‘first-half of 2019’ and ‘HBO’ together in the same sentence there’s only really one logical conclusion, which is Games of Thrones season 8. Could we all be watching Jon Snow, Daenerys and Tyrion fight for the Iron Throne whilst sharing photos of the last CBD-fuelled baby rave we attended? It sounds like a distinct possibility.

Facebook Watch has been making solid headway into the original programming space, with Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk currently its biggest show with 4.3 million viewers.

It’s safe to say that a two second GoT teaser would smash that figure to smithereens, so it makes sense that Facebook is exploring this avenue, even if we cringe at the thought of sending money Mark Zuckerberg’s way for anything other than those precious clicks.

Alternatively, if this sounds like holidaying in the ninth circle of hell to you, we can show you how to delete Facebook and start reclaiming your life in no time at all.

