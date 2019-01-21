Facebook wants to make you LOL with this new meme service

Facebook is attempting to capture the hearts and minds of the younger audience with a new service called LOL, which serves up… spicy memes. Are we doing that right?

Social media giant Facebook is currently testing LOL with a small group of 100 high school students, and it is working closely with them to try and make LOL a hub for social content like videos and memes.

TechCrunch got wind and asked Facebook about LOL, who confirmed they were working on the product. It makes sense. The younger generation are frequently turning to Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook stories and other impermanent methods to connect with their friends.

As Facebook is being rocked by scandals that are causing many to step away from the service, deactivate their accounts or just outright delete them. As a result, Facebook needs to connect to the younger generation in a way that will allow them to serve ads. Thus, LOL.

The app will primarily take the form of themed collections of memes, although insiders have reported that the current content is often old, making it to the app several days after its appearance in other places online. It’s not clear whether this could be resolved if things scaled up and more staff were involved in the curation. But it’s hard to know for sure.

One thing is crucial. If Facebook wants to build a rep with a young audience coming to it directly for memes, it’s going to need to make it up to the minute, otherwise it’s going to feel painfully behind the times, rather than charming.

